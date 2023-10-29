loading…

Israel shut down electricity and the internet network in the Gaza Strip as it stepped up air strikes and expanded its operations on the ground. Photo/Illustration

KHAN YOUNIS – Ashraf Shannon, a journalist from Gaza Strip said that the cell service outage made it difficult to even know the status of his own family.

“We are suffering a lot from the lack of telecommunications lines, and also the lack of phone calls with our family and friends – especially with family, because my family lives not far from here,” said Shannon at Khan Younis.

“I don’t know what happened to them. I don’t know if they are still alive,” he said as quoted by NBC News, Sunday (29/10/2023).

The only way Shannon can communicate with her line is through a satellite connection or satellite phone, and those are not available all the time.

“I think Israel is trying – through these blackouts – trying to stop the world from seeing what’s happening in Gaza,” he said.

The United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was among the groups that condemned the so-called power outages.

“ITU condemns the communications blackout in Gaza and calls for the restoration of life-saving network access,” the agency said. “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” continued the ITU statement.

As is known, Israel isolated the Gaza Strip by turning off electricity and communications. This made its 2.3 million residents lose contact with each other and the outside world. This comes as the Zionist military increases air strikes and expands ground operations in the region.