The first Forza Motorsport patch is released, fixing bugs, fine-tuning cars, and improving wet tire physics.

Forza Motorsport has completed one week of release in PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, but Turn 10 Studios has wasted no time and has already launched the first patch for the game.

It is first major patch for the Xbox Game Studios game comes to the racing game at full speed, because it’s obvious that at some point they’re going to have to make a pit stop.

According to the newly released version 1.0 notes, this first update fixes a number of bugs, adjusts numerous cars and improves wet tire physics.

It is worth highlighting the fact that this update for Forza Motorsport It also has changes in multiplayer with a series of corrections in its online mode.

Some of them were quite noticeable, for example one in which in certain scenarios, a player could set impossible times in qualifying if he entered directly from a training session

Also resolves an issue where control of the car was not returned to the player when exiting the pits in multiplayer and start a solo career in free play mode.

Patch Notes 1.0 in the October 17, 2023 Update for Forza Motorsport

Stability (All platforms)

General stability improvements with fixes for unexpected crashes. Fixed a crash that could occur in Constructors’ Cup Career mode after upgrading a car and entering open practice for the Fox Body Challenge race at Watkins Glen. Fixed an issue that could occur on the Grand Oak Club circuit during a cutscene entering open practice for the third race of the Builders Cup Intro Series. Also fixed a crash that could occur when entering a Free Play race from the My Cars menu if there were too many cars with custom thumbnails. Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a Free Play race.

Progression (All platforms)

Car part unlock levels have been adjusted to increase the player’s upgrade options at lower levels. Most car parts should now be unlocked in a single Constructors’ Cup series. Improvements to ensure that car affinity manufacturer reward discounts are unlocked when due: once the player reaches car level 50 on a car of the corresponding brand.

Multiplayer (All platforms)

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where, in certain scenarios, a player could post impossible lap times to the leaderboard if they entered the leaderboard directly from a practice session. Resolved an issue where incorrect safety and pilot skill ratings were sometimes used for matchmaking. Fixed an issue where control of the car was not returned to the player when exiting the pits in multiplayer mode and when starting a solo race in free play mode. Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading and saving another player’s livery in a private multiplayer race.

Livery Editor (All Platforms)

Fixed an issue on the 2016 #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans when moving a decal around the “top” or “hood” of the vehicle while in the livery editor, causing the decals to appeared reflected and displaced on the other side of the car. Fixed an issue on the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS where the stripe decals were not lining up correctly between the hood, roof and spoiler. Also fixed an error that occurred in Apply Decals when importing a layer group from a previous Forza game and trying to apply a vinyl shape.

Tracks (All platforms)

Updated the textures of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway flags. Fixed an issue on Le Mans tracks where a specific curb would stop LMP cars as if they were colliding with an invisible wall.

Physics (All platforms)

Rain tire wear rates have been improved in conditions where track humidity levels are moderate. Wet tires will continue to wear quickly in dry or semi-dry conditions.

Settings (All platforms)

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading another player’s custom settings while browsing the leaderboard.

Accessibility (All platforms)

Fixed an issue where custom keybinds for a controller or keyboard were not saved between game sessions.

Accessibility (Steam Only)

Fixed an issue where the speech to text window did not appear when speech to text or text to speech was activated. Fixed an issue where the speech-to-text or text-to-speech window would remain on screen for an indefinite amount of time until the game was restarted.

Replay (All platforms)

Improved the visual effects of the replay camera shown for the last segment of VIR Grand West.

Cars (All platforms)

Fixed an issue with the 1956 Jaguar D-Type where the cockpit view appeared too low and over the driver’s neck. Fixed an issue with the Alfa Romeo Giuletta Quadrifoglio Verde where the front of the car would disappear after selecting a front bumper visual upgrade. An issue that prevented the side skirts of the 2014 Volkswagen Golf R from being visible after installing a body kit has also been corrected. Fixed an issue with the 1977 Holden Torana where the street and sports roll cages were visible on the car after installing a racing roll cage. Removed visible graining in the racing roll cage texture of the 2021 Lexus LC 500. Fixed an issue with the 2004 Porsche 911 GT3, 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec, Renault Megane 2018 RS and the 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP for which the upper level roll cage was visible on the lower level upgrades. Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M3 where the RPM displayed on the digital dashboard did not match the RPM displayed on the Forza UI HUD. Ambient occlusion errors have also been fixed in both the exterior and interior views of the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V, and another issue with damage geometry clipping when viewing the car from afar has been fixed. Fixed an issue with the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan where light was not projected from the car’s instrument cluster and dashboard, as well as the headlights, taillights, and brake lights. We have also fixed ambient occlusion bugs on this vehicle. The mirror texture on the SUBARU 2018 #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT has been updated from a repeating pattern to its intended semi-gloss metallic silver texture. Fixed an issue with the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray where using the Remove Spoiler upgrade would leave the stock spoiler visible on the car. Fixed strange behavior for players who owned Forza Motorsport Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle on both Xbox and Steam and were using the same Gamertag on both versions, where duplicate DLC cars would result in a message error message that asked the player to repurchase the associated DLC. Also fixed a bug where duplicate DLC cars purchased from the showroom could be used on another account or platform where the DLC was not purchased.

“As Aston Martin did at the beginning of the season in Formula 1, Turn 10 Studios has made a clean slate and created a car with a very promising future.

Due to its game-as-a-service nature, there is room for improvement, but Forza Motorsport is an impressive driving simulator that also adapts to all types of audiences,” we said in the Forza Motorsport analysis.

Now what Turn 10 Studios has just published the first Forza Motorsport patch with which they solve errors and bugs (among other things), have you noticed an improvement compared to the base version?