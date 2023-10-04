loading…

Ukrainian soldiers from the 62nd Battalion Territorial Defense Unit (TRO) infantry of the 103rd Brigade attend military training in a trench as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues on the Southern Front Line of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on August 23, 2023. Photo/An

ANKARA – Turkey has supplied heavy machine guns to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. This move further clarifies Ankara’s tacit support for Kiev.

The news was according to London-based news outlet Middle East Eye, which cited two anonymous sources with knowledge of the sale.

“Turkey has recently started supplying the Canik M2 heavy machine gun model from private Turkish weapons manufacturer Canik for use by ground troops in armored vehicles,” the report said.

Ukraine signed several contracts with Canik in March, according to one of the sources.

A second source said, “More than 600 weapons have been sent to the war-torn country for use by agencies such as the Ukrainian military and intelligence.”

“The deal envisages a much larger number of deliveries of 600 units; more will be sent in the coming months,” said the unnamed source.

He explained, “We are aware that machine guns are not a game changer in the war against Russia. But does it shoot? It can shoot. So this is very helpful.”

Each heavy weapon is estimated to cost between USD 15,000 and USD 20,000, meaning that the potential value of the shipment currently exceeds USD 10 million.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Turkey has allowed the supply of armed drones, laser-guided missiles, personal protective equipment and armored vehicles as a subtle form of support for the conflict-torn country.

Despite this, Ankara has managed to maintain positive relations with Moscow and Kiev, positioning itself as a mediating power and neutral player.

