Türkiye considers supply of Bayraktar Akinci drones to Ukraine. Photo/Al Arabiya

ANKARA – Turki is considering supplying Bayraktar Akinci drones to Ukraine. This was revealed by the General Director of the defense manufacturing company Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, to broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

“Regarding Bayraktar Akinci, as far as I know, this is being considered. Ukrainian military personnel are well aware of what we produce and invest in. “Therefore, our plan is to produce all the systems we have in Ukraine,” said Bayraktar as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (3/10/202).

He highlighted that the company has supplied Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Ukrainian army, and stressed that relations between Turkey and Ukraine in the defense industry are at a “strategic level.”

“We have the necessary permits for this. Therefore, we can produce the Bayraktar TB2 completely in Ukraine, rather than assembling it. Moreover, we can fully produce Bayraktar Akinci here. “We have permission from the government to do this, which shows how close we are to implementation,” he added.

According to Baykar, Bayraktar Akinci can carry various loads and is capable of carrying out operations carried out with fighter jets. The aircraft carries electronic support systems, multiple satellite communications systems, air-to-air radar, collision avoidance radar and synthetic aperture radar.

This drone can be used in air-to-ground and air-to-air strike missions. The aircraft features basic flight performance criteria including a flight altitude of 40,000 fleet and a 24-hour airtime.

In October 2022, CEO Baykar revealed plans to complete construction of the factory in Ukraine within two years. This announcement comes after Baykar gained significant recognition for the effectiveness of its drones against Russian forces.

Aerial drones supplied by Baykar played an important role in Ukraine’s defense, particularly in the early weeks of the Russian invasion, when they successfully countered Russian armor and anti-aircraft systems. The decision to set up the factory in Ukraine is part of the agreement between Turkey and Ukraine, which was signed just before the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in August that if a Turkish combat drone manufacturing plant were to open in Ukraine, it would be subject to “immediate demilitarization,” as quoted by state news agency TASS.

