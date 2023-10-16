The words of the national team captain, as well as Inter player, after the 4-0 victory over Latvia

With the 4-0 victory over Latvia, his Turkey secured a pass for the next European Championships. At the end of the match Hakan Calhanoglu, captain of the national team and midfielder dell’Inter, showed his satisfaction. “We are happy. It wasn’t easy to return to the pitch two days before the match against Croatia. Vincenzo Montella prepared us very well. We remained united, we did not listen to the chatter and we tried to resolve all the difficulties by remaining united,” he said.

«I will go to the European Championships for the third time. There are still some shortcomings, but we are a strong team. We believed in it and never gave up. We tried to stay calm. We managed to easily earn this qualification and it means that we are a good team and we can still improve. We have worked very well in the last week, this showed on the pitch. I hope we will represent our country in the best way possible”, the player’s words.