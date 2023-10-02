loading…

Turkish fighter jets bombard areas of northern Iraq where the PKK group is based. This air attack was in revenge for the suicide bomb attack in Ankara. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

ANKARA – Jet-jet tempur Turki bombarded areas of northern Iraq claimed to be the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) overnight. This was in revenge after a suicide bomb attack rocked Ankara on Sunday morning.

Two perpetrators, whom Turkey calls terrorists, detonated a bomb near the Interior Ministry headquarters in Ankara yesterday morning. One perpetrator died along with the bomb he detonated, and the other perpetrator was shot dead by Turkish security forces.

“20 targets used by terrorists were destroyed in air operations carried out in the Metina, Hakurk, Qandil and Gara regions in northern Iraq at around 21.00 p.m.,” said the Turkish Defense Ministry, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (2/10/2023).

“The aim of the airstrikes is to neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements, prevent terrorist attacks from northern Iraq against our population and law enforcement agencies, and ensure the security of our borders,” the ministry continued.

In yesterday’s suicide bomb attack, two police officers were injured.

The PKK militant group reportedly claimed responsibility and said the bomb attack was intended to provide a warning to the Turkish government. The claim appeared in a report by the PKK-linked Firat news agency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the bomb blast in Ankara the latest attempt to cause terror against Turkish citizens.

“Those who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their goals and will never achieve their goals,” he said.

The PKK and its affiliates have waged an insurgency since the 1980s demanding political and cultural autonomy with the ultimate goal of establishing an independent Kurdish State, claiming territory in southeastern Turkey and northern parts of Iraq and Syria.