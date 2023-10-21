loading…

Turkish politicians praise Adolf Hitler for slaughtering Jews. Photo/Illustration

ANKARA – A local politician Turki of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) openly praised the genocide committed Adolf Hitler towards the Jews. He added that he was “praying” for the Nazi leader.

Suleyman Sezen, who represents President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in the Atakum district council in Samsun province, made the comments at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Hitler said, ‘You will curse me for every Jew I don’t kill.’ “True words, like today’s Israeli Jewish Zionists, are behind every attempt to create chaos in the world,” said the politician in his online rant as quoted by Russia Today, Saturday (21/10/2023) .

He added that he prayed for God’s mercy and grace towards Hitler for his words.

Sezen expressed his hope that Israel would soon disappear and there would be peace in the world once the country was cleansed of Jews.

But a board member rejected Sezen’s statement, saying it was an emotional outburst.

Sezen made this statement following the bombing of a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday which further exacerbated the ongoing conflict in the region.

Israel denied responsibility for the tragedy, claiming it was caused by a Palestinian rocket that failed to fire. Turkey is one of the Muslim countries that has blamed the Jewish state for the atrocities.