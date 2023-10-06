loading…

Turkish cargo ship hits a mine in the Black Sea, all crew members survive. Photo/Illustration

ANKARA – A flagged general cargo ship Turki hit a mine on Thursday in Black Sea off the coast of Romania and suffered minor damage but the crew survived. The incident was disclosed by maritime and security sources.

British maritime security firm Ambrey, citing information it had received, said the ship hit a sea mine 11 nautical miles north of Sulina in Romania, near the entrance to the Sulina Canal.

“The ship reportedly experienced an explosion at around 09.20 local time. The ship dropped anchor for a short time to assess the damage,” Ambrey said in a note.

“At 12.10, the ship sailed again,” said Ambrey, adding that no casualties were reported as quoted from Al Arabiya, Friday (6/10/2023).

This is one of the first incidents in recent months involving a ship hitting a sea mine. The Black Sea region has been listed as a high-risk zone by insurance companies and floating sea mines remain dangerous.

A source in the Ukrainian government confirmed that a ship had hit a mine, adding that it was likely a World War II mine, or a landmine left there last year, but declined to comment further.

Yoruk Isik, chief consultant of the Bosphorus Observer, citing knowledge of the matter, told Reuters separately that the ship was the Kafkametler and had minor damage to its ballast tanks but its crew was safe.

The ship’s Istanbul-based operator, Kafkametler Maritime, could not be reached for comment.

The Kafkametler dropped anchor in the Danube channel near the Vylkove terminal in Ukraine, according to ship tracking on maritime analysis provider MarineTraffic at 9.20pm on Thursday.