After a tackle with Calhanoglu, the Granata defender placed his foot badly on the ground and his knee “twisted”

Torino is anxious about Schuurs. The Dutch defender came off after 5 minutes of the second half in the match against Inter due to a suspected sprain in his left knee after a challenge with Calhanoglu. The injury immediately seemed serious and Juric’s player left on a stretcher, with his hands covering his face and tears. Comforted by some comrades who, having understood the extent of the problem, immediately called for the health workers to intervene and replace him. Sazanov took his place. For Schuurs, in the next few hours instrumental tests will establish the extent of the problem. For Juric, the defenders’ curse is a real curse: he had Buongiorno and Djidji out; now he is anxious about Schuurs.