The coach is convinced that the team will now be able to redeem itself. “We have the character and the game to turn the situation around,” he explains. Schuurs operated in the morning: the operation went well

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

27 October – TURIN

Zapata and Tameze didn’t make it, called up but useful at most only for a short period in the final. Vlasic remains at home as a precaution after fainting last Saturday against Inter. Good morning back to defense. Toro are targeting Lecce driven by the offensive duo Pellegri-Sanabria. Tomorrow in Salento will already be a very delicate away match. “The moment is negative but we must not get depressed, because we have the character and the game to turn the situation around – Juric sounds the charge on the eve -. The table is very short and we can do very well: in short, we can easily turn everything around.” And a moment later he adds: “It’s an important match, we have to play it and face it well, trying to win it, even if it’s always a nightmare against D’Aversa. We’re going through a bad moment but now we have to try to turn the situation around.”

my mistakes

—

There is a long passage from the previous conference in which Juric criticizes himself, highlighting his management errors in these first nine days. “Rightly, now I’m in discussion because things aren’t going well – says the coach -: we need to find new solutions and new ideas to reverse the situation. For my part, unsuitable, not right choices were made, such as the fact that we get little, it’s the fault of my mistakes in choices. But now we have to fix things. How am I living this moment? In the past I was in mourning, as happened to me in the Genoa years, now I live it better, I’m vaccinated. It’s a moment of clear and clear difficulty but we must face it as best we can.” The club has always confirmed its full and total trust in him, the coach adds: “I cannot add even one negative comma about the behavior of the whole club towards me. I really have nothing to say. Then, on the other hand, we are all in this situation”.

the bulletin

—

Let’s start with who will be there. Two-pronged bull? “Yes, now my idea is to try to play much more with the two strikers. Pellegri and Sanabria together? Yes”. Then the coach elaborates the bulletin before the start: “Tameze certainly won’t play from the start: he still has to overcome the cramps. It would be a huge risk to try to push: in an emergency, during the match, at the most he could be useful. At the most… “. Buongiorno returns: “Ale has recovered and trained well during the week”. Zapata only on the bench: “Duvan won’t be there from the start either, he could only be available during the match.” In the morning Schuurs underwent surgery in Bologna for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, “the surgery went well”, and then in the defensive emergency “Vojvoda is a solution”. Vlasic won’t be there, “because after fainting against Inter he has to have seven days of rest – explains Juric -. He will have a CT scan again on Monday and we’ll see if everything is okay. Soppy will be back next week. Ilic and Radonjic? At this moment I make different technical choices.”

October 27 – 12.16pm

