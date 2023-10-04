The Granata president spoke at the presentation of the Granata Golden Ball awarded to Buongiorno and Dellavalle

“The derby? I don’t want to say too many things, even for reasons of superstition. I prefer concentration to words, the scrupulous preparation of this match by the boys. I’m just saying that it will be a great match, the match that everyone wants to play at top”. Urbano Cairo speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the Granata Golden Ball award awarded tonight at Palazzo Piemonte to two youth products, Alessandro Buongiorno and Alessandro Dellavalle, by the association of former Toro players. Jury of fifteen old glories presided over by Claudio Sala, the captain of the ’76 championship. Cairo observes: “A very nice initiative, I’m pleased that this first edition went to Buongiorno, who arrived in our youth sector a few months after I joined the club. I remember his debut in 2018 against Crotone, after a few minutes he had to out due to a shoulder injury. The Primavera were in the Italian Cup final with Milan and on one hand I felt joy for Alessandro’s debut in Serie A and on the other hand I felt sorry because he had to miss that important match. Which we then won the same, thank goodness. Now he will be out for the derby and for the possible call from Spalletti who is following him, and rightly so considering that from Genoa onwards he has always played very well.”

The president is asked for an opinion on a topic that the fans are passionate about: is Toro better with two strikers or with Juric’s classic scheme which favors the single striker? “I have a lot of faith in Juric, really a lot. He is a coach who puts all of himself into his work, he thinks and rethinks even at night about the things to do. He has been doing an excellent job for two years, I remember perfectly where we were and I look at where he brought us. I am convinced that with him we will have a very good season.” And as if to underline this esteem, Cairo also addresses the topic of contract renewal. “I would be very happy to continue with him on the bench. I had Ventura for five seasons and in the fourth we arrived in Europe, so on my part there is maximum availability, the desire to continue the relationship. But he too, when we started to speaking last January, he showed himself to be immediately available. So we calmly wait for the right moment, it’s something that must happen naturally.” In short, Cairo is ready to sign the renewal. “He is a coach who knows how to improve both young and old players, and I think of Rodriguez and Linetty for example. I repeat, I respect him very much and I think we can continue for an important cycle. Atalanta has relied on Gasperini for seven seasons and the relationship continues. Let’s say that Juric is the evolution of the… Gasperiniana species, despite its peculiarities, certain game principles are the same”.

