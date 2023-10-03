The Granata slow down at home at the end of the week of three games in eight days: the match against Juventus on Saturday

Mario Pagliara

2 October – Turin

Toro slows down at home, stopping at 0-0 against a combative and rough Verona. Juric’s Granata are unable to achieve the momentum of a victory in the derby scheduled for Saturday at Juventus. For Baroni’s Hellas it is a deserved point, which weighs down the good ranking of this start (8 points). Game with few – very few – aesthetic ideas, but with a lot of competitive spirit. Seck and Lazaro were Toro’s only chances in the first half, a bicycle kick from Djuric in the second half was Verona’s only success.

59 SECONDS

—

Rereading it the next day, Ivan Juric was prophetic. “Don’t expect a good match, it will instead be a battle,” said the Granata coach. It had to be a battle and it was a battle. Competitively intense, with no holds barred (and a few punches), between Turin and Verona lined up in an all-out melee with the same formation (3-4-2-1) and similar playing principles. It is therefore the evening of duels and one on one, started after fifty-nine seconds with a nice double step by Seck on Amione (launched by Zapata), Montipò overcomes himself in the low rebound with his feet. Torino celebrates the hundredth appearance of its captain, Rodriguez. Verona launches the young Cruz in attack, Bonazzoli remains on the bench. Schuurs repositions himself in the center of defense, with Sazonov on the center right.

LAZARO WHAT A SIN

—

This year Juric isn’t lucky with the defenders: Djidji and Buongiorno are already in the infirmary, Zima has just come out of it, but after twenty-five minutes the young Sazonov also raises the white flag (right foot problem). Tameze fits behind. In the first half, Verona never found the space for a conclusion, while Torino instead paid attention to the matter. And in the second minute of injury time a serpentine from Lazaro on Terracciano (Dawidowicz is cut off) this time calls Montipò into a save that resembles a small miracle.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

EQUILIBRIUM

—

At the start of the second half Juric launches Linetty (for Ilic) and Vlasic (for Radonjic), Baroni responds by raising the centimeters with the entry of Djuric (in place of Cruz). Despite the new energy, the evening continues to travel on the tracks of balance. Tameze (24′) tries to head a corner, but the ball just flies over the crossbar. With a quarter of an hour to go, Hellas plays the Saponara card (Ngonge out), but the opportunity is created by Djuric (32′) who anticipates Schuurs and tries an overhead kick that ends up in the arms of Milinkovic. Toro doesn’t break through, does little and closes without ever having shot Montipò on target in the second half.

October 2, 2023 (changed October 2, 2023 | 9:50 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED