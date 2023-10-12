The Tunisian government of Kais Saied has returned to the European Commission 60 million euros of aid that had been paid a few days ago, in a rather evident gesture of controversy that shows how relations between Tunisia and the European Union are tense and extremely fragile . The 60 million paid by the Commission and returned by Tunisia should have been the first tranche of the payments foreseen in the controversial “memorandum of understanding”, an agreement which includes hundreds of millions of euros in aid for Tunisia in exchange for more decisive actions by of the Tunisian government to counter the departures of migrants in the central Mediterranean.

For weeks, however, the application of this memorandum has been subject to rather harsh controversies on the part of the authoritarian Tunisian government, which among other things complains about the fact that some funds foreseen by the Commission have actually been reconverted from previous funds.

As part of the memorandum, the European Commission announced in September the transfer of 127 million euros to Tunisia: of these, however, 60 million belonged to an old aid fund for the coronavirus epidemic approved in 2021, which were were allocated but never paid to Tunisia. Upon hearing the news that the first funds paid were in reality the reconversion of old promises, President Saied reacted rather angrily, defining the offer as “derisive” and insufficient. “Tunisia, which accepts cooperation, does not accept anything resembling to alms or special favors, because our country and our people do not want pity and do not accept it when it is expressed without respect”, he said, refusing the funds.

Saied’s irritation is also due to the fact that the memorandum has been intensely criticized within the European Union, due to the violence that has been ongoing in the country for some time, both by the local population and the authorities, towards migrants sub-Saharans who transit through the country in the hope of leaving by sea towards Europe (and especially towards Italy). For months, President Saied – who in the last three years has given an authoritarian twist to the country’s government – has been using migrants as a scapegoat to explain the terrible economic and social situation in which Tunisia finds itself.

Numerous European officials and leaders in recent weeks had criticized the authoritarian Tunisian president rather harshly, saying that the funds arriving from the Union were not a “blank check”.

Despite the controversy and criticism, the Commission nevertheless went ahead and transferred the 60 million to Tunisia on 3 October, also claiming that the Tunisian government had requested it on 31 August. Furthermore, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Olivér Várhelyi, on 5 October had written on X (Twitter) that the Tunisian government was free to return the European funds if it wished, in an unusually aggressive tone by the standards of diplomatic communication. In short, the European Commission accuses Tunisia of not being particularly collaborative, and Tunisia in turn responds by saying that the Union’s approach is not based on respect and equality between the two partners.

It is not entirely clear what will happen now that Tunisia has indeed returned the 60 million to the European Commission. Some European officials have said the memorandum is still valid, but it is unclear how it will be implemented.

According to the memorandum, the European Union should pay, in addition to a loan of 900 million euros, 150 million euros as a non-repayable contribution to the Tunisian national budget, and another 105 million to stop the departures. In exchange, Tunisia would undertake to apply some economic reforms and collaborate more in blocking the departures of migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach Italy by sea. While the 900 million euro loan will be disbursed over several years once Tunisia reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain another loan from this institution, the other 255 million non-repayable would have been paid in fairly short times.

