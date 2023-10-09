The Land Rover Defender has one goal in mind: to conquer rough terrain as expertly as possible. However, this does not include one specific Defender, because the British also offer a V8 version of their off-roader. With its extra noise and extra power, it is by far the most absurd of the Defenders… And if someone says “absurd” near Mansory, that tuner will do everything it can to go one better.

Away, all-terrain vehicle

So get to know the Defender Black Edition, and take a moment to let it in. This poor Defender was overloaded with spoilers, splitters and wheel arch extensions like Mansory’s. They were all made of carbon fiber, and this also applies to the new hood with its gigantic air scoops. On the roof we find two real LED spotlights to underline its status as an off-road vehicle, but let’s be honest: with those wafer-thin tires and lowered bumpers, this Defender won’t go anywhere when the surface becomes looser.

However, those four blasts of pipes in the diffuser already indicate what the emphasis is on this copy: power. For example, the standard Defender V8 already produces a downright frightening 525 hp from its 5.0-liter engine with supercharger, but at Mansory they boosted it even further until the block coughs up 650 hp and 870 Nm of torque. The 0-to-100 time of 4.7 seconds must feel bizarrely fast in something as powerful as a Defender, but few will have that feeling. Mansory will only build 10 copies of this Defender Black Edition… Although you can order the individual adjustments to install them on your own Defender – or should we not have said that?