The celebration ceremony of “Research Days”, an initiative promoted by the Italian Association for Cancer Research, took place this morning at the Quirinale Palace, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Speakers included Andrea Sironi, president of the Airc Foundation, Federico Caligaris Cappio, scientific director of the Foundation, Luca Boldrini, oncologist and researcher at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research, Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, representing the Government.

The Head of State presented the Airc “Believing in Research” Award to Federfarma, for its commitment to awareness-raising activities and initiatives to support cancer research; to Professor Antonio Pescapé of the Federico II University of Naples, for having contributed to spreading knowledge of the Airc Foundation’s mission among the new generations; to Mara Venier for her ongoing commitment alongside Airc in supporting cancer research through television broadcasts. The biennial Airc scientific award “Beppe della Porta” was awarded to Professor Andrea Necchi of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan for his pioneering studies on the use of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in bladder cancer. The ceremony concluded with the speech of the President of the Republic.

Present were Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Maria Domenica Castellone, vice president of the Senate of the Republic, Daria de Pretis, vice president of the Constitutional Court, representatives of the political, research, university and communication world.