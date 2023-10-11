“Thanks to the method we have developed we are able to identify a condition prodromal to the development of a tumor.” This was stated by Giuseppe Mucci, president of the Bioscience Foundation, on the sidelines of the presentation event of the Helixafe protocol, a ‘New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy’, which took place today at the Senate of the Republic , promoted by the same Foundation. “With this method – he explains – we are going to evaluate whether there is a progressive accumulation of damage in the DNA. If this damage is not repaired it is because the genes do not repair it: this is a prodromal condition for the development of the tumor”.

Going into detail about the tests identified to intercept and anticipate the risk of developing cancer, “cytokines – specifies Mucci – are fundamental for identifying inflammatory processes and we have identified and use 9 of them. Through these we are able to know what the systemic inflammation. Systemic inflammation – remember – is what contributes to the tumor macro environment and what favors greater development of carcinogenicity. We are moving towards a paradigm shift. It starts from the early diagnosis of the tumor, therefore from intercepting the tumor in the early to treat it more promptly. What we call ‘Cancer Driver Interception’, that is, going to intercept the physiological conditions of the person, which when altered become ‘drivers’, that is, they become prodromal and promoters of the development of the tumor, of carcinogenesis” .