It is the new frontier in the fight against cancer, active prevention of conditions that can give rise to a tumor. It’s called ‘Cancer Driver Interception’. “It is scientifically proven: carcinogenesis lasts for years. At the beginning, some predisposing conditions occur which, if intercepted and modified, can stop the process, preventing the onset of the neoplasm. Conditions now clear and studied with dozens of scientific publications, which can be monitored with simple tests. The most innovative operating model in the world has been developed in Italy: the Helixafe protocol.” This was said by Adriana Albini, oncologist at the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan, head of the Cancer Prevention Working Group of Aacr (American Association for Cancer Research), speaking today in the Senate at the Consensus Conference presenting the ‘New approach in prevention of tumors, in Italy the first model in the world’, on the initiative of the president of the Tor Vergata in Rome and located at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, with a top-level scientific committee.

“A real revolution – underlines Rossana Berardi, full professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche and member of the national board of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) – It radically transforms the point of view on the approach to tumors, which today focuses exclusively on on early diagnosis and therapies, starting from the identification of ‘cancer drivers’ that intercept and treat the pathophysiological conditions that determine the development of tumors. As with cardiovascular diseases, we can control blood pressure and cholesterol levels, risk factors really important, today we can verify the mutations that lead to the onset of tumors.” As? With the analysis of genomic instability, the control of chronic inflammation, the imbalance of the immune system and the intestinal bacterial flora.

“Genomic instability is the main driver – highlights Giuseppe Mucci, president of the Bioscience Foundation – The DNA of each of us receives several thousand lesions daily which are however repaired by tumor suppressor genes. However, if these genes stop working and no longer repair damage, somatic (acquired) mutations are formed. These represent the indicator of the inactivity of the tumor suppressor genes and therefore of the prodromal condition of the development of solid tumors. This occurs through the sequencing of circulating free DNA, which is obtained with a simple blood sampling. Not only that: it is also necessary to control chronic inflammation, with the analysis of 9 cytokines to highlight a condition of systemic inflammation”. Furthermore, “the measurement of the CD4/CD8 ratio, monocytes – continues Mucci – highlights the balance or imbalance of the immune system. While with the sequencing of a stool sample it is possible to analyze a fourth driver function, which is the imbalance of the flora intestinal bacterial infection”.

As Luca Quagliata, molecular biotechnologist at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, recalls, “the sequencing techniques of free circulating DNA represent an epochal turning point in the prevention of cancer, because they allow the evaluation of the consequences due to the genotoxic impact accumulated in the DNA and which it can become a driver of cancer. As studied by the spin-off of the Tor Vergata University, the result of Italian research”.

The national president of Aiom, Saverio Cinieri, also spoke to reiterate the importance of the protocol. “The absolute number of tumors in Western countries – he recalls – is increasing, but mortality is decreasing, thanks to early diagnosis. In Italy in 2022, 390 thousand diagnoses were recorded, 14 thousand more than in 2020. We must intervene on primary prevention with the correction of incorrect lifestyles, especially smoking, overweight and sedentary lifestyle, and now also on active prevention. For this reason, an important communication and education project must be developed among clinicians, but above all among family doctors”.

“Our task – comments Pier Luigi Bartoletti, national deputy secretary of the Fimmg (Italian Federation of Family Doctors) – is precisely to reduce the burden of oncological disease. Being able to intervene through prodromal checks represents a notable step forward”. Adds Roberto Messina, national president of Senior Federanziani: “Cancer is a disease that mainly affects the elderly, but which develops over the years from a young age. This is why it is important to act on primary and active prevention with these new tests, to have a old age free from major diseases such as oncological ones”. From the first national conference on active prevention, concludes Mucci, “a long educational and cultural journey begins, aimed at doctors, institutions, patient associations and the population”.