“The Helixafe protocol is truly revolutionary. For the first time we are focusing on a non-tumor. This allows us to intercept any risk conditions in advance to intervene immediately. The technology allows us to implement non-toxic interventions, such as actions on modification of lifestyle, nutrition, physical activity. This is possible thanks to an innovative technology that combines many different parameters that constitute the drivers of an oncological problem.” Thus Adriana Albini, oncologist at the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan and head of the research group for cancer prevention at the American Association of Cancer Research (Aacr), today in Rome on the sidelines of the Consensus Conference ‘New approach in tumor prevention, the first model in the world in Italy’ of ‘Cancer Driven Interception’, which took place in the Senate, promoted by the Bioscience Foundation, a non-profit association born from the collaboration between the Tor Vergata University of Rome and located at the hospital San Raffaele of Milan.