Penny and the Airc Foundation present a new chapter of the partnership launched in 2023 with a dual objective: to raise customer awareness of the importance of prevention and involve them in supporting cancer research. Penny – a note informs – is today the first retailer in Italy to develop 12 branded products, in collaboration with the nutrition experts at Airc; the references, included in the Welles line already developed by the brand with a view to “eating healthy without giving up taste”, are inspired by principles such as the reduction of salt and sugar, the increase in fiber intake, the simplicity of the recipes , made with few ingredients, to help build a varied and balanced diet.

The valuable partnership begun in February 2023 with the ‘Oranges of Health’ activity – subsequently strengthened by the #arrotondaedona initiative, with the aim of supporting Airc’s activities in cancer research and towards greater awareness on the topic – is expanding thus an important new step, which sees Penny’s private brand once again the protagonist of its important commitment to product innovation, in line with the #viviamosostenibile sustainability path. With this initiative, Airc confirms once again that health is also protected through correct nutrition, with concrete gestures such as eating in a healthy and conscious way, which start right at the time of shopping. Thanks to the choices of its customers, Penny supports the work of Airc researchers: a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the products developed in synergy will in fact be allocated to the Foundation, explains the note.

The product line was presented today during a press conference attended, among others, by the president and CEO of Penny Italia, Nicola Pierdomenico, and the Chief Fundraising Officer of the Airc Foundation, Niccolò Contucci. The products will be present from October 26th in over 440 Penny stores throughout Italy, always with a view to the quality and convenience for which the brand is known.

“The partnership with Airc is important – states Pierdomenico – We are the first company that has decided to aim for a collaboration with one of the most important organizations in Italy in the research sector, developing references that are consistent with our guidelines on the topic of sustainability and on correct, conscious and well-being-oriented nutrition. Sustainability is the key principle that has long inspired our parent company, it is at the top of the company’s priorities and we are trying to significantly transform the Italian market. The partnership with Airc is a great added value and reinforces the message that Penny Italia has been spreading for years about the need for careful and conscious spending and the adoption of a nutritional lifestyle attentive to well-being and health”.

“The Airc Foundation is the first private center for funding cancer research in Italy and is committed to informing and raising awareness among the community about the importance of prevention – declares Contucci – The partnership with Penny makes a concrete contribution to both aspects of our mission”.

“The development of sustainable products – concludes Monica Dimaggio, Private Labels & Sustainability Coordinator Penny Italia – is a fundamental asset of our sustainability path; an area on which Penny intends to work with a strong sense of responsibility, building synergies with realities, such as Airc, who have been dealing with health and prevention for years, with a scientific, ethical and cultural approach”.