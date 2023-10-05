During this weekend, Qatar will make its return to the Formula 1 calendar after having already hosted the top series in 2021, when the emergency linked to the pandemic had opened up the possibility of holding the race in Lusail.

However, being a track designed for MotoGP, in that case there was little time to adapt some peculiarities of the track to the needs of Formula 1. For this reason, as part of the return to the racing calendar following the signing of a ten-year agreement until to 2032, organizers have undertaken a massive overhaul of the Lusail circuit.

In addition to having created new structures to modernize the paddock and garages, which now has a total of 50 garages, it was also decided to replace the curbs and resurface the entire track for the first time since 2004, the year the facility was inaugurated .

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Initially, the choice to modify the curbs was welcomed by the teams, because in 2021 they caused numerous problems during the weekend. In qualifying, the loser was Pierre Gasly, who was forced to park his car on the straight due to the breaking of the front wing and the right front tire following his passage over a curb exiting the penultimate corner. Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi suffered the same fate in the race: the post-race investigations highlighted the reason for the punctures precisely in the abuse of the curbs.

Precisely for this reason the riders initially welcomed the changes made to the track, in the hope that the problems encountered in 2021 would be resolved. However, once they viewed the images received following the completion of the work, teams and riders began to suspect that the new solution could prove to be even worse than the one seen in 2021.

Yuki Tsunoda has in fact explained that AlphaTauri fears that the new curb design could prove too aggressive for ground effect single-seaters, which must run as close to the ground as possible to generate downforce, an aspect that makes them particularly susceptible to damage caused by uneven surfaces.

One of the punctures in the 2021 race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“More than the sprint, the real challenge here will be the curbs. On this track we have always talked about track limits, but now they have made the curbs even worse because when you cross the white line you incur a real penalty, which it seems to carry a high risk of damaging the car,” explained the Japanese driver, adding that the track could destroy the surface with each pass.

After viewing the images, Tsunoda explained that the main problem would lie in the transition beyond the curb: “It is the transition between the curb and the off-track. Driving on the curb will not be a problem, but once beyond the curbs there will be an effect It’s not linear at all and especially driving here, with high-speed corners where the car has to be really low, will be difficult. Even going through it just once will be quite expensive, I think.”

“It’s a different solution from 2021, probably worse”, added the rider from the Faenza team.

The fear is that this problem could cause several funds to collapse, although fortunately AlphaTauri should still have some supplies in case of need. Tsunoda explained that this element emerged earlier this week, when AlphaTauri received updated photos of the modified track. This immediately worried the engineers and, not having time to fix the track model virtually, the Japanese was unable to test these innovations on the simulator.

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTaur

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I did a simulator session on Tuesday and the photos arrived the same day, so we couldn’t test them in the simulator. The images were (showing curbs) really aggressive and all the engineers are worried.”

Valtteri Bottas also spoke about this issue, adding an interesting element, namely the fact that, compared to the past, this year it will be the white line that delimits the track and not the curb as in the past. A change also due to the recent changes to the regulations wanted by the race director to guarantee stability throughout the world championship. “I haven’t been out on the track to view the track yet. The last time we came here it was a problem but also because there was no white line in 2021. The limit of the track was represented by the curb, so everyone ran wide and risked to damage the curb. Now I think that with the white line we could see fewer problems, but let’s see how it goes”, added the Finn.

