The crossover scooter segment is increasingly expanding, ranging in engine size. If initially it was dominated only by the Honda we also have the “little brother” ADV350, the Peugeot XP400, the Kymco DTX 360, available in 125, 300 and 350 displacements, and the Aprilia SR-GT 125-200.

Of this diverse group the SYM ADX125 now also joins, which in the future we will also see available in a larger displacement. For the Taiwanese company it is also an assault on a premium range of scooters from which, in the 125 engine capacity, it was absent.

It had already been shown as a prototype at Eicma 2021 in the 150 cc version, with the name Husky ADV. Apart from the displacement, it has not undergone any changes. It is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke measure 53 and 56.5 mm respectively. The engine is capable of delivering a maximum power of 12.2 HP at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 11.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is equipped with the Anti-Lift Engine Hanger System (ALEH), a particular stabilizer that replaces the traditional engine support: has the function of making the vehicle more stable when the accelerator is opened, limiting the excursion of the engine during acceleration. As for the suspensions we find traditional fork and horizontal monoshock in a lateral position. The scooter is braked by the 260 mm front disc and the 230 mm rear disc, with ABS as standard, as is traction control as standard. The rims are 13″ and are fitted with 120/70 front tyres. and 130/70 posts. The saddle is located 810 mm from the ground, the tank has a capacity of 15 litres. Full LED headlights and color TFT instruments with automatic brightness adjustment complete the package.