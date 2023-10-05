The famous half-man, half-machine Detroit cop will release his game in November, but until then, RoboCop: Rogue City will have a free 22-minute demo available for PC via Steam, to take a look and see if it will be our next buys.

For those more familiar with the story of the dead-and-resurrected cop, RoboCop: Rogue City will follow the original story of the 1987 RoboCop film onwards, starring Peter Weller, who reprises his role as RoboCop, voicing him in the title. In this game, he will fight crime on the streets of Old Detroit, armed with an arsenal of more than twenty weapons and cybernetic abilities, with the goal of eliminating all his enemies in the most explosive ways possible.

The story takes us to a Detroit affected by a wave of crimes and threatened by a new enemy that disturbs public order, according to the official synopsis. This original plot takes place between the RoboCop 2 and 3 films, and invites us to explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop.

This upcoming first-person shooter is being developed by Teyon and Con and will immerse you in an experience where you can use your investigative skills to collect evidence or unleash your brute force, taking advantage of your powerful robotic body. By faithfully respecting the original story, you will be able to visit many places in Old Detroit, including iconic sites and reunions with well-known characters from the RoboCop film series.

The free demo on PC will last 3 days and includes the first three levels of the game, with this you will know if your PC runs it smoothly, and experience the gameplay of the game before its launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC The 2nd of November. If you are convinced, the pre-sale of the game gives you access to the Vanguard Pack that includes the blue armor and the gun that appear in the movies, everything a fan of Officer Alex J. Murphy needs.

