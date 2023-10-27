Is it right to defend tall players and accept many one-on-ones? We also talk about it in the locker room. ​Now head to Napoli

Luca Bianchin

27 October – MILAN

No dramas, let’s move on. Forward with Pioli, forward with this Milan project. The post-Paris Thursday made this clear above all: the club does not question a coach who has experienced another night of disruption. More than a slip, a landslide. As always, Milan puts their trust in Pioli and makes logical reasoning: in Paris, against a team that spends much more and is decidedly stronger, it could happen that they lose (maybe not like that, well…). So, head to Napoli, who luckily are already there at the end of the weekend. Yesterday the team only underwent therapy, today and tomorrow they will prepare the third episode of the Juve-Psg-Napoli triptych, which seriously risks ending with zero points, zero goals scored, zero understanding from social media. The fans on the web voted: coach guilty, please change and quickly too. Are we used to it? In short, the Pioli-Milanisti relationship seems to be on a slippery slope: it is getting worse and worse, with victories taking a back seat and defeats becoming dramatic. In society, without hysteria, they make different choices, even if some reflection is necessary.

Tactical doubts

—

PSG-Milan leaves mainly tactical thoughts. Pioli once again chose to attack and defend high, accepting the risk of having to manage many one-on-ones. The team was long, disjointed and PSG feasted. In mind, the most logical of thoughts remains: against Mbappé, Dembélé and Kolo Muani, was it worth taking this type of risk? Was it time to give a team with many fast and technical players the chance to skip the pressure and run into space? Pioli chose this way because he has been training the team in this way since July and because a more defensive approach – low block, systematic doubles, ten players behind the line of the ball – is not in the DNA of many players who arrived in the summer. Real. With the benefit of hindsight, however, it is easy to reach a logical conclusion: it didn’t work in Paris.

And now?

—

In short, tactics were the theme of the day and even some players in the locker room talked about it. They know well that PSG-Milan, less traumatic than the derby, has re-proposed some themes of Inter-Milan: the high aggression, the long team, the one-on-ones, the insertions of the half-wingers, the offensive difficulties which in this story have a role. Pioli is now called upon to find a solution, less extreme than last winter’s emergency 3-5-1-1. Obviously, the players will also have to help him. The attackers, who no longer score goals. Theo Hernandez, who without his mentor Maldini and his friend Brahim Diaz seems lost in his ups (few) and downs (many). Loftus-Cheek, eternally in doubt for the next match.

Pioli and Calabria

—

The locker room reports, however, seem less topical. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday there was a lot of talk about the back and forth between Davide Calabria, who is the captain of this team, and Pioli. Calabria’s main sentences on television after the match: «We were perhaps so unbalanced, we accepted the one-on-one. Psychological or tactical problem? A little and a little. In certain situations we were perhaps a little too open. Tactically they were better placed on the field than us. We’ll fight for it, it’s difficult but those who don’t believe in it can stay at home, we believe in it.” A sentence was told to Pioli (“we have to go to work at Milanello, anyone who doesn’t want to work hard is better off staying at home”) and he took it badly: “Davide was wrong,” he replied. Nobody works at Milanello with little attention or little availability.” A bit of a misunderstanding. Pioli took it badly, the tension was there but it was overcome, also because the relationship between the two is historically good: last week Calabria organized a party with video for Pioli’s 58th birthday, involving the team and staff. Rather, the captain’s reflections on tactical choices are interesting, which bring back to the strong themes, from one-on-ones to the unbalanced team.

Sunday evening

—

Naples then becomes fundamental, more for the environment than for the rankings. Milan is second -1 behind Inter and on Monday they will have already played against all the candidates for the Champions League zone, excluding Atalanta and Fiorentina. Not a scenario to organize a seminar on cosmic pessimism. Ending October with another defeat, however, would once again raise discussions about the manager’s mistakes and the value of the summer signings, which the club and the manager consider to be of a high level but have always disappointed in big matches. So, better not to think about it, better to enter the San Paolo thinking back to April, when Giroud scored in the Champions League and Leao opened the waters with an acceleration. He looked like Mbappé, that’s it.

October 27 – 7.35am

