The black crisis of Trussardi it doesn’t seem to stop. It was March 2023 when, from these pages, we gave an account of a not exactly a prosperous period for the fashion brand, founded in Bergamo in 1911 by Dante Trussardi and acquired in 2019 by the Italian asset management company QuattroR, which secured 60% of the capital. The greyhound safe did in fact record 50 million in debt. But not only. In addition to the budget problems, the board was not experiencing a rosy moment either: within a few days both the Board of Directors than the CEO Sebastian Suhl. At that point the debt restructuring had been entrusted to the Bergamo consultancy company 3X Capital.



Now on the horizon of Trussardi a new suitor appears: the Miroglio group. The indiscretion comes directly from The Platform, an independent information platform dedicated to fashion and luxury founded by Maria Silvia Sacchi. According to market rumours, writes MFF, the negotiations have already started and would follow the exit of two funds, ChimHaeres e Growcapital globalwho, according to rumors, were considering the possibility of taking over some company branches after the crisis that started in March with the consequent exit from the board of directors of both family members and representatives of the fund Quattro R and the renovation entrusted to the Bergamo company 3XCapital. Contacted by MFF, a spokesperson for Quattro R and Trussardi responded with a no comment. Miroglio, contacted by The Platform, does not comment on the indiscretions.

The Miroglio group, led by the CEO Alberto Racca, which has its core business in clothing, could find a launching pad in Trussardi, especially for the accessories line. But that is not all. On the market, it would appear that the former CEO also shows interest in the Bergamo brand Sebastian Suhl who led the fashion house from October 2020 to March 2023. According to press rumors, he would be working to take over the brand together with a group of investors. In short, the future of the Bergamo brand is still to be written. We just have to wait for the next moves.

