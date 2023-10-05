loading…

WASHINGTON – Former President of the United States (US) Donald Trump has been removed from the Forbes 400, the prestigious list of America’s richest people, as announced by the magazine on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The news comes as Donald Trump’s estimated net worth of $2.6 billion fell $300 million from the limit set for the annual ranking.

Forbes notes Trump has long been fixated on this list, often providing excessive information to improve his standing.

One of the factors that caused Trump to be removed from the list was the uncertainty about the fate of his social media company, Truth Social, which plans to merge with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Forbes believes Truth Social’s performance makes it difficult for the former US commander-in-chief to obtain alternative funding.

The development comes amid a recent gag order by a New York state judge regarding Trump’s civil fraud trial in the Empire State.

The chief judge previously ruled Trump committed fraud by inflating his net worth in financial records.

The lawsuit, filed by acting New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges Trump’s annual net worth was overstated by as much as 39% from 2011 to 2021, a potential overstatement of between $812 million and $2.2 billion.

Trump, currently the leading candidate in the Republican primary, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the case a political witch hunt.

Trump previously fell off the Forbes 400 list in 2021 for the first time in 25 years, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate sector.

However, he rejoined the roster in 2022.

Forbes currently ranks Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX and other companies, as the richest person in the United States, with an estimated net worth of $251 billion.

