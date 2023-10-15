Trump defends himself in court: “I am the victim of a witch hunt. It’s a horror show”

Donald Trump continues his (long) judicial marathon in which four different causes are “intertwined”. After the court hearing last April, he is back before the judges in New York today on charges of alleged fraud. The tycoon, GOP candidate, is accused of committing fraud for years as he built his real estate empireproviding false financial information for at least ten years, inflating the asset value up to $3.6 billion nand comparisons with banks and insurance companies.

Well, the tycoon was Frwithdrawn from a motorcade that left from his iconic Trump Tower to reach the civil court in Manhattan. The judge banned cameras in the courtroom for the opening statements of the prosecution and defense, a request made by the American media, claiming that they interfere with the trial. However, not even the ban was able to prevent images of Trump sitting at the defense bench from bouncing on American TV.

“The crime is against me,” thundered the tycoon upon his arrival in court in front of the press; Il Giornale reports it. Waiting for him at around 8.30 local time were half a dozen protesters gathered on Center Street, chanting “Trump lies all the time” and brandishing signs that said “lies have consequences”. The small group was quickly moved by police to Foley Square.

Shortly thereafter, protesters swelled and hung a large banner over police barricades reading “no one is above the law.” To the press microphones set up on the steps leading to the court, New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that “The law is both powerful and fragile. And today in court we will prove our case”, “no matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law.”

Trump’s show continued during a long speech given against the American justice system: “This is the continuation of the greatest witch hunt”, “a scam and a farce”, a “horror show”, calling the prosecutor “racist” and the judge “rogue”. And referring to the next electoral campaign which currently sees him favored in the GOP and over Biden, he declared: “This is an attempt to harm me in the elections: the reason I am indicted is because I ran (…) This is pure and simple electoral interference, they are trying to damage me, to make me not do as well as I am doing in the elections.”

Trum points the finger at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued him, and at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the non-jury trial. “This whole case is a disgrace. See you in court Monday morning,” Trump wrote. This is a mostly technical process with dozens of witnesses, including three of Trump’s children, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka, the former financial director of the Trump OrganizationAllen Weisselberg, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, then became one of his sworn enemies.

