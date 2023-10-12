Do you want to see True Detective 4? This is everything you need to know about the fourth season of the thriller series on HBO.

Let’s talk about everything you need to know about True Detective 4. The fourth season will finally arrive on HBO in the coming months. This new batch of episodes is officially titled Night County. And it has all the fans excited. Nic Pizzolatto’s hit crime anthology has been making waves since its premiere in 2014. The HBO drama is known for its star-studded casts, as each season tackles a different series of crimes and the detectives who try to solve them. Now, after more than four years since the last installment… The new one is on the way!

Possible release date for True Detective 4

True Detective 4 will premiere on HBO on January 14, 2024. It will last six weeks. This January 2024 premiere comes after the series was initially scheduled to return in 2023. But it was ultimately postponed for alleged reasons related to strikes by writers and actors in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

Despite arriving in 2024, True Detective 4 has supposedly been in development since early 2019. Nic Pizzolatto’s initial idea for a fourth season was eventually abandoned because the creator decided to step back from directing the series, moving into an executive producer role. It was then announced that Spanish filmmaker Issa López would take over to oversee what would become Night County. Filming took place in Iceland between November 2022 and April 2023.

This is the cast of the fourth season

The series has become famous thanks to its stellar casts. With each passing season, fans wonder who will play the detectives. True Detective 4 is not far behind in this regard. Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali have starred in the last three seasons. And the new season will also have a big Hollywood star under its belt.

True Detective 4 will star Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers, an Alaskan detective who believes something is up when a group of eight Arctic research station employees suddenly disappear. Jodie Foster will be joined by Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro, Liv’s partner in this latest case, who will fight her own demons as she tries to discover what exactly happened to these eight inhabitants of Ennis, Alaska.

What is the new story in the HBO series

The fourth season, which has the subtitle Night County, abandons the central American setting for which the series is known and takes place in Ennis, Alaska, during the cold winter months when the sun does not rise. True Detective 4 will tell the story of Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, a pair of detectives who think something dirty may be going on when eight local men mysteriously disappear.

This is the sinopsis de True Detective 4, according to HBO. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths that lie beneath the Arctic ice.”