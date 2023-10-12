Lesson 1, make sure the tap is down before you start driving. It happened yesterday in Vught. Prorail shared this video of a truck that was apparently so high that it took the overhead wires with it. Resulting in quite a bit of havoc.

In the video you can see that the crane on the back of the truck is too high and that seems to be fatal to the overhead lines. The story does not tell whether the driver noticed it at all.

Prorail also indicates on

via: Prorail on X

This article Truck demolishes overhead lines (video) first appeared on Ruetir.