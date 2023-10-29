Today is the best day to organize a trip to the movies with the family and see Trolls 3: The gang is assembled on the big screen.

It is an animation, adventure and comedy film that has a great dubbing cast in Mexico, Belinda, Benny Ibarra, Claudio Yarto, Karla Díaz, Erik Rubín, Diego Shoening, Yahir, Emilio Treviño, Jerry Velázquez, among other stars.

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

After two movies of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Ramon are now officially a couple!

As they get to know each other more, Poppy discovers that Ramón has a hidden past, as he was once part of her favorite boyband, BroZone.with his four brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Toño/Retoño and Clay.

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

BroZone, and the family, broke up when Ramon was still a baby, and he hasn’t seen his siblings since.. But when Ramón’s brother, Floyd, is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop star villains: Velvet and Veneer, Ramon and Poppy embark on an emotional journey to reunite the other siblings and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than the darkness of pop culture..

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

Featuring the signature psychedelic joy of Trolls packed with new and classic pop hits, Trolls: The band was put together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars as new characters in the franchise.

Trolls: The band was put together is directed by director Walt Dohrn, produced by Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz. The movies of Trolls from DreamWorks Animation, have sung and danced their way to huge success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and are one of the biggest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled

(Trolls Band Together)

Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz.

Voices of Belinda, Benny Ibarra, Erick Rubín, Diego Schoening, Karla Díaz, Claudio Yarto.

United States, 2023.

