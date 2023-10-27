This October 26, the animated film arrives in national cinemas Trolls 3: The gang is assembledso before the premiere, different premieres were held in various cities across the country, including Mexico City.

Belinda con

Poppy. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

The Cinemex Market Antara was filled with joy and color with the celebration of the blue carpet of the long-awaited animated film, Trolls 3: The gang is assembled in which Talented celebrities give voice to the adorable characters of this new installment, including Belinda, Karla Díaz, Benny Ibarra and Claudio Yarto, who paraded alongside Poppy and Ramón, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Benny Ibarra is Ramón in

Trolls 3. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

The blue carpet of “Trolls 3: The gang is assembled” was a perfect fit with the film, since the stars who give voice to the main characters of this new animated comedy, also coexisted with the fans and the media. Also present were Fher Soberanes (Veneer), Emilio Treviño (Príncipe Grisel), Regina Vocé (Miss Maxine), and Jerry Velázquez (Floyd), who with their charisma and enthusiasm made this event magical and full of fun.

Karla Díaz is Viva in

Trolls 3. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

In addition to the parade of artists, guests had the opportunity to be the first to enjoy the musical adventures of Poppy, Ramón and their friends on the big screen prior to the official premiere of the film.

Claudio Yarto is Diamantito in

Trolls 3. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled It is directed by Walt Dohrn (sponge Bob), produced by Gina Shay (Shrek forever) and co-directed by Tim Heitz (Trolls 2: World Tour).

The movies of Trolls de DreamWorks Animation: Trolls of 2016 and Trolls 2: World Tour of 2020, have achieved unprecedented success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and propelling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

