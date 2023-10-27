Thomas Fleming had the satisfaction of closing the Ferrari Challenge season by winning Race 2 of the Pirelli Europe Trophy with a dominant performance on the Mugello track, made treacherous by the rain that fell during the night and throughout yesterday.

The HR Owen team driver greeted everyone right from the rolling start, inflicting almost 3 seconds on everyone already at the end of the first lap. Behind him the fight for second place broke out, with Adrian Sutil doing well to defend himself from the attacks of Eliseo Donno – series champion crowned yesterday – and Bence Valint, driver of the Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest team.

Donno, after starting badly and slipping from second to fourth position, started a nice duel with the Hungarian Valint from which he emerged victorious, climbing to third. A little later, however, he made a mistake, losing two more positions. The Italian was not discouraged and set out to recover, immediately moving up to fourth.

When everything seemed to have been decided, with Fleming flying towards a sensational victory, the Race Direction called the Safety Car onto the track due to a run off the track by James Owen. The driver of the Meridien Modena – FF Corse team lost control of his 488 Challenge Evo, going out at San Donato. To remove the Red number 26 from the sand, the intervention of a tractor was necessary and, for this reason, the safety car was called to the track.

His intervention thus united the group, forcing Fleming to redo everything good seen in the first part of the race. 9 minutes from the end of the race, the Safety Car returned to the pits and Fleming restarted from where he had started: already at San Donato, shortly after the restart, he had over 200 meters ahead of all his rivals. At the end of the first lap he found himself with a margin of 3 seconds over the talented Bence Valint and thus took off towards success.

Behind him Valint had no problems grabbing second place, while the lowest step of the podium was taken by the reigning champion of the series, Eliseo Donno, who did well to overtake Adrian Sutil just moments from the end of the race time . Furthermore, the former Formula 1 driver was penalized with a Drive Through (carried out on the last available lap) for an irregularity in the starting procedure.

Amazing fourth place for Yudai Uchida, first in the Trofeo Pirelli Europa category AM. The Japanese rider from the Rosso Corsa team preceded Szymon Ladniak and the first of his category pursuers, Nobuhiro Imada. Third place in the AM for the Italian Marco Zanasi, while Max Mugelli placed tenth overall and fifth in the best class. Franz Engstler, already champion in AM, was forced to retire a few minutes after the first start after returning to the pits.

