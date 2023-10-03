The 1200 XE has been renewed with even more equipment and suspensions refined, the 1200 For all a more vigorous engine and the inertial platform. Here’s when they will arrive and the prices

Triumph evolves his family Scrambler of 1200 cc launched in 2019, a motorcycle already highly appreciated for its chassis balance and the character of the engine in both the XE and XC versions, an appreciation that has led – until today – to oltre 15.000 Scrambler 1200 sold.

For 2024 the line up does not change, there are two models remaining but there are substantial innovations. Let’s start from the declared objective of the House of Hinckley, that of guaranteeing on the one hand increasingly higher performance and on the other to give greater accessibility (both in terms of vehicle management and in terms of purchase price), to achieve these objectives the two newcomers differentiate themselves even more from each other and also change the name of the access one (if we want to call it that) which goes from 1200 XC to 1200 X. Let’s see them in detail!

Motore: Bonneville High Power 1.200 cc



The Scrambler 1200 engine is identical to both the XE and the X; the well-known forward-facing in-line twin-cylinder Bonneville High Power di 1.200 cc receives some evolutions: a new c arrivessingle 50 mm throttle body, along with modifications to the exhaust system and intake. The result is one better deliverybut with a maximum power value that does not change compared to 2023: 90 horses at 7,000 rpm (while the MY 2023 delivered them at 7,250 rpm), with a maximum torque of 110 Nm a 4.250 giri (at 4,500 rpm for MY 2023).

Particular attention was paid to improving the heat disposal from the exhaust manifolds: Triumph claims particular attention to thermal insulation and more favorable air passages which should reduce the thermal impact of the exhaust on the rider’s legs. The 16,000 km maintenance intervals, the six-speed gearbox and the assisted clutch remain confirmed.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE MY 2024



The XE was already the most equipped version as well as being the most suitable for off-road sporting use and this approach does not change for 2024. The that the 21-inch front wheel is now driven by one renewed and optimized 45 mm Marzocchi fork (and 250 mm travel), the brake calipers that act on the 320 mm front discs remain excellent Brembo Stylema but they are now in the M4.30 version, the LED turn signals and the rear light change in design and the touring capabilities are fueled by the renewed accessories catalog (shared with the sister X) which offers screens and luggage suitable for long journeys, up to to reach 102 liters of total capacity. Some aesthetic details are very beautiful, in the opinion of the writer, including i brushed aluminum mudguards (prerogative of the XE version) and the Monza type fuel cap.

fully adjustable suspension



Confirmed are the complete hydraulic adjustment and preload of the suspensions (also at the rear the wheel travel is true off road: 250 mm), the rear brake pedal, also adjustable, the single 255 mm rear disc with Nissin caliper , and the possibility, not present in the 230 kg in running order. The saddle height remains high, 870 mmbut it is the price to pay for a ground clearance adequate for the off-road qualities of the XE and in any case it is possible to have a “low” saddle which brings the value to 845 mm.

Triumph unveils the new 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE

The inertial platform developed in collaboration with Continental oversees the operation of the cornering ABS (available in three modes: Road, Off-Road and deactivated) and del Cornering Traction Control (4 modes, plus deactivation) and are selectable now 6 riding mode (Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road Off-Road Pro, and Rider) and Cruise Control is standard.

Con 15 liter tank (loses one liter of capacity compared to 2023), 26.9° of inclination of the steering head and 1570 mm of wheelbase, the 1200 backlit handlebars but also for the 905mm wide handlebar, wider than that fitted to the X. Adjustable risers allow you to change the position of the handlebar and the . Another novelty, shared with sister “X” is the USB socket under the saddle, in a dedicated compartment covered in foam to accommodate charging devices without damaging them.

For tires to fit on the 21- and 17-inch aluminum tubeless spoked rims, the choice for the XE fell on Metzeler Tourance but for those who want to have more off-road, Triumph offers the Michelin Anakee Wild.

Triumph unveils new 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE and 1200

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X MY 2024



After almost 5 years of honorable career of the Scrambler 1200 family, Triumph has decided to capitalize on the requests received from customers and dealers, creating a new entry-level version of the line up: the 1200 XC leaves the scenewhose place is taken by 1200 X.

Sella a 820 mm



Accessibility is the watchword regarding the new “X”, without forgetting about make the selling price even more competitive: we therefore tried to refine the equipment by filing something in one compartment (the radial Brembo front brake calipers give way to Axial Nissin) to perhaps give more in others; the IMU is introduced in this 2024 version and then implemented the Cornering ABS and the Cornering Traction Control (4 modes in addition to deactivation) but we also find changes to the instrumentation which now consists of a Hybrid LCD/TFT panel. By virtue of the more transversal approach, the Scrambler 1200 820 mmwhich is reduced to 795 mm with the low seat available as an original accessory.

The suspensions reflect the focus on greater accessibility, with a 45 mm Marzocchi fork and 170 mm travelwhile at the rear the two shock absorbers are adjustable in preload and they also guarantee a wheel travel of 170 mm. The center of gravity of the motorbike is thus lowered, to meet the needs of transversal users. The tradition of the shorter swingarm compared to the , smaller than the XE as well as the weight which is 2 kg less touching i 228 kg in running order.

Triumph unveils the new 2024 Scrambler 1200

Still comparing it to the 65 mm. Without prejudice to the 21″ and 17″ aluminum rims and the sizes, the tires are also different, revealing a more road-oriented choice: Metzeler Karoo Street. However, the new direction indicators, the new rear light, the 15 liter tank and the new turn signals also arrive on the X new USB socket with dedicated compartment.

Triumph unveils new 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE and 1200

Prices, colors and availability



Both versions will be in dealerships from January 2024; there Scrambler 1200 XE in the Phantom Black & Storm Gray colors with red accents, in the new Baja Orange & Phantom Black color, or in Sapphire Black at the price of 16.595 euro f.c. The Scrambler 1200 X instead it has a price of 14.995 euro f.c. The colors available are Carnival Red, Ash Gray and Sapphire Black.