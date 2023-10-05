The English company has released the prices of the long-awaited Speed ​​400 and Scrambler 400

October 5, 2023

Since the announcement of their debut, the new Triumph Speed ​​and Scrambler they have also aroused a lot of interest here in Italy. Yet until some time ago, medium-small displacements were looked at with a bit of disdain. Today, however, whether for performance or for the changing needs and parameters of many motorcyclists, they are increasingly considered a viable choice not only for the novice or those returning to the saddle but also for the mature motorcyclist looking for something simpler and lighter. This is how products designed for so-called emerging markets become very attractive in ours too. In the case of the new Triumph 400, the Speed ​​and the Scrambler Usually this also comes with a hefty price, but we feel like saying “not this time”!

Triumph has in fact released the price of the Speed ​​and Scrambler For the Speed ​​400 the price starts at 5,495 euros ex-dealership, while for the Scrambler 400. Both are expected to start in the sales network from January 2024

The new Triumph Speed ​​400

We remind you that both bikes are based on the new single-cylinder from 398 CC yes 37,5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm e 40 round horsepower of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and are the result of the collaboration with Bajaj. The gearbox is six-speed, the final transmission is naturally chain-driven and the frame is made of steel tubes. For both the tank from 13 liters while consumption is estimated at 3.5 liters of petrol every 100 km. The bikes then differ in terms of equipment and wheels, with the Speed ​​having both 17″ rims and the Scrambler X having a 19″ front one. The weight is 170 kg for the Speed e 179 kg per la Scrambler X. The maintenance intervals are every 16,000 km or in any case after 12 months.