The new family includes Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro, each enriched by a package of technical, aesthetic and functional upgrades. Let’s start with the three-cylinder engine, which has received a major update, including revised engine components, which provide 13% more power than the previous generation, now reaching a maximum power of 108 HP and a torque of 90 Nm. The new engine has been designed to offer greater elasticity at low speeds and reduce consumption, according to what was declared by the company, by 9%.

On the subject of safety, we find a new warning system in the event of emergency braking, which simultaneously activates the four direction indicators in the event of sudden and sharp braking, and is automatically deactivated when moving off again. Then there are new position lights, designed to improve visibility and on all models the ABS and TC controls are now cornering also in the standard equipment.

The rest of the technical data sheet remains unchanged, with the three versions differing mainly in terms of suspension:

The Tiger 900 GT It features Marzocchi suspension with adjustable compression and rebound damping. With 180mm of fork travel and 170mm of rear wheel travel, the setup has been tuned specifically for the GT to deliver excellent on-road handling and long-distance ride comfort, with the ability to tackle terrain off road.

The Tiger 900 GT Pro she also uses Marzocchi suspension: The fork is fully adjustable and is combined with an electronically adjustable rear unit: this allows for easy and comfortable preload adjustments at the touch of a button to adapt to every load condition.

The Tiger 900 Rally Pro instead it mounts Showa suspensions, offering maximum adjustment possibilities and generous front and rear wheel travel, 240 and 230 mm respectively, to tackle any type of terrain.

Finally, the GT and GT Pro were created for purely road use and for this reason they are equipped with 19″ alloy wheels at the front and 17″ at the rear. The Rally Pro uses instead tubeless spoked wheels with 21 inch front, offering a wide choice of tyres. As regards the braking system, Brembo Stylema calipers equip all models in the family.