We are obviously sorry for the inconvenience that occurred to Mrs. Zamberlan’s Street Triple. This was a completely exceptional case which, in agreement with the staff of the Triumph Verona dealership to which the customer turned, made us lean towards replacing the faulty unit under warranty instead of the standard repair procedure. Currently the motorbike has already been returned to the owner. While we understand the disappointment expressed by the customer, we believe that considering the timescales necessary to carry out meticulous technical checks and subsequently arrange for the request and shipment of the new engine, the Dealership staff operated correctly and with maximum speed, giving high priority to the case and making the option of a replacement vehicle available immediately and free of charge.