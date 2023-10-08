One of the reasons space missions take so many years to prepare is because the hardware must be protected from radiation and extreme temperatures. Trikarenos already comes like this from the factory.

In space, radiation can melt a chip. Likewise, extreme hot and cold temperatures ruin it. Trikarenos is a chip with RISC-V architecture designed by ETH Zurich for space missionswhich consumes 300 times less than the equivalent NASA chip.

Trikarenos has been created with 28 nm lithographyand uses the RISC-V architecture, one of the few that is free and open source.

A priori it does not seem like a very powerful microcontroller, since these data correspond to hardware from 10 years ago. But that’s how things work in space. The Perseverance rover, for example, has a 20-year-old Power PC processor,

Trikarenos, a chip for satellites

The reason for using decades-old processors is because they have worked for years in millions of computers, and They have been proven to be stable.

In the case of Trikarenos, it uses 28 nm lithography because it is more resistant to radiation and temperature changes. The smaller the distance between transistors, the more likely they are to break down.

On a space mission, different types of hardware are used. Standard hardware must be protected in pods and other systems. Then there areChips designed specifically for space, such as Trikarenos:

ETH Zurich

In addition to resisting the aggressions of space, Trikarenos uses three RISC-V-based Ibex processors, which operate in redundant mode.

These processors They reach a speed of 270 Mhz, with 256 KB of memory each. In redundant mode it means that all three run exactly the same processes. That is, the software is executed in triplicate. This is done so that if a processor fails due to a radiation spike or other incident, the software will continue to function without problems.

For less hostile environments, all three processors can operate in parallel, tripling the speed.

NASA has been using the RAD750 chip, which consumes 5 W, in most of its missions for decades. The advantage of Trikarenos is that it offers equivalent power, consuming only 0.015 W. In space, energy is obtained with solar panels, so the lower the cost, the more autonomy.

Another advantage is that RISC-V is a free architecture, so the European Space Agency and NASA would save a lot of money in its development.

The Trikarenos chip with RISC-V architecture is ideal for Its use in minisatellites, but it is also useful in spacecraft computers and rovers that explore the moon or Mars.