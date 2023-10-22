loading…

The US, South Korea and Japan hold the largest war games. Photo/USForcesKorea/Sputnik

SEOUL – A brief thaw in relations between Pyongyang and Washington built on close personal ties between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump is quickly crumbling under Joe Biden’s administration.

Moreover, North Korea increased its missile tests in response to a series of joint attacks between the US and South Korea. Korean and Japanese military exercises near the countries’ borders.

That shows the US is trying to open a third war front after Ukraine, Gaza and the third is the Korean Peninsula.

The exercise – dubbed the ‘Spirit of Camp David’ exercise – saw American, Japanese and South Korean fighter aircraft flying escort missions along with the US Air Force’s nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bombers, with the South Korean Air Force characterizing the show of force as signal of joint security cooperation “against North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats.”

The three countries pledged to carry out further “named and regularly conducted annual multi-domain trilateral exercises.”

According to Sputnik, the B-52 Stratofortress bomber involved in Sunday’s drills landed in South Korea for the first time earlier this week. The bomber took part in separate exercises with South Korean Air Force stealth jets on Tuesday, flying over Seoul Air Base during an air show before landing at the air base in Cheongju, about 115 km southeast of the South Korean capital.

Sunday’s air drills are a continuation of joint US-South Korea-Japan maritime exercises in Korean waters two weeks ago – the first since 2016. The drills involved the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group warships, Japanese destroyers and ships Aegis air. South Korean ships equipped with missile defense systems.

Separately this week, South Korean officials revealed that US warships and the South Korean Navy had conducted a two-week anti-submarine drill off the coast of Guam known as ‘Silent Shark’.

North Korean media warned on Friday that the DPRK reserves the right to target any US strategic nuclear forces stationed in South Korea, and called Sunday’s drills a “deliberate provocative maneuver for nuclear war” by Washington.