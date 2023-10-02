Tricolor cart, slow start: few discounted products. “Saving money? Just a little.” Tests in supermarkets

The government Melons launched the initiative “tricolor shopping“, but for now the discount cart is moving slowly. The initiative which started on Sunday is experiencing several difficulties, first of all the fact that the products at a fixed price for now there aren’t many. The executive experiment it should last for the next three months, therefore until December 31st. To the Pact for a controlled “basket” – signed on 28 September at Palazzo Chigi with businesses – 23 thousand points of sale have signed up so far all over Italy; many more will join in the coming days, especially for retail stores and individual businesses. You can see it, and customers notice: “Fortunately,” says Roberta, 40 years old, with six full bags and half a meter of receipt. But the point is: can you hear it? “A little something.” Repubblica’s experiment: same ten products on Saturday and then on Sundayhere they are differences and the final bill.



Spaghetti, puree, canned tuna, two ounces of cooked ham, diapers, milk, biscuits, shower gel, apples. Discovering that the net savings on a bill of 34 eurosthanks to 10% on tunaand of 28 cents. Which in our case is reduced to a single cent since – “sir, shall I leave?” — the delicatessen abounds with cooked meats. Tasty summary: the anti-inflation trolley, even where it is most widely applied, worth a slice of ham. With the appropriate “Reduced Product” sticker on consumer products. Until New Year’s Eve – continues Repubblica – prices will be controlled or reduced by 10% for essential goods such as pasta and soap, through to baby products, diapers and flour. The first discounts have begun to be seen in Coop, Conad, Todis and Pewex supermarkets. With additional promotions on pasta, flour, sugar, baby food, coffee, cereals, biscuits, eggs and snacks.

