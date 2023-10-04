It would appear that the speed camera was knocked over with a tractor. It lasted just two months

October 4, 2023

This seems to be it a tough time for speed cameras in Veneto. After the events of Cadoneghe another speed meter It was destroyed in the Padua area. In Cadoneghe they used gunpowder to blow it up, while in Tribano – this is, or rather, was the location of the last “victim” speed camera – apparently a tractor was used.

“Through Tribano on Monselice Mare you pass at a speed of 70 km per hour. It doesn’t change our thoughts: two new roundabouts have been built and a speed detector has been installed. The damage that occurred this night doesn’t change our intentions: we owe it to the many deaths and injuries that the speed in this stretch has generated over time. Having damaged a public good is a waste of money for the community”: these are the words of Massimo Cavazzanamayor of Tribano.

The episode happened on the night between Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd Octoberon Regional Road 104.

The dynamics of what happened



According to the first findings made by the police, the speed camera would have been destroyed with the use of a tractor – literally it should have climbed on top of it – as in the field adjacent to the Monselice Mare there are signs of large tires from a heavy vehicle.

The speed control device had not been installed long, in fact it only lasted two months.