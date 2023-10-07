Mvc Group acquires 70% of Zoot: a springboard for the triathlon segment that leads straight to the USA

Mvc Groupspecializing in outdoor and cycling clothing with brands Castelli, Karpos and Sportfulannounces theacquisition of 70% of Zootan American company leader in the production and marketing of clothing and accessories for triathlon. Founded in 1946 by the Cremonese family, now in its third generation, MVC Group is 40% owned by the Equinox fund and in 2022 achieved a consolidated turnover of 132.4 million euros.

“The Zoot acquisition is part of ours growth and expansion strategy and it is very important for the consolidation of MVC in the American marketwhere we have already operated with a branch for more than 20 years, as well as allowing us to enter the triathlon segment, a sport that is recording significant growth rates with an interesting base of high-spending consumers – comments Alessio Cremonese, CEO of MVC Group. – Zoot’s direct presence in the Philippines will also allow us to benefit from a vertical production integration with a further strengthening of our platform which, to date, manages the brands Castelli, Sportful and Karpos”.

Born in 1983 in Kona, Hawaii, located since 2003 San Diego, in Californiaa factory owned in the Philippines, Zoot is today one of the most important and recognized entities for triathlon. The company expects to close 2023 with revenues of approximately $10 million and EBITDA of $3 million.

“Thanks to the acquisition of Zoot, in addition to strengthening us in triathlon, we have the opportunity to consolidate our positioning of the Group in a strategic segment such as the channel Direct To Consumerwhere Zoot generates approximately the 70% of its turnoverwith a operating margin greater than 30%”, underlines Alberto Cremonese, President of MVC and head of the IT division.

The channel Direct to Consumerrepresents a important driver of development for Mvc Group, and is an integral part of the growth project carried out after Equinox’s entry into the shareholding structure. The objective is in fact to bring the channel, which currently generates approximately 14% of turnover, to 20% of the total by 2025.

“We are proud to be alongside MVC in this acquisition which will allow the Group to pursue its path of growth and developmentwith the addition of a new important one brand of a sport that is always conquering new consumersthe implementation of the channel DTC and the strengthening of branch in the USA, which will make use of the skills of Zoot’s management team to manage MVC’s entire American business – adds Massimiliano Monti, partner at Equinox. – With this operation MVC Group also confirms its ability to grasp the challenges and trends of the market and to be an active part unifying industrial reality in the sector”.

Following the acquisition, Doug Vargo, Zoot’s current CFO, will be appointed CEO of Zoot and Mvc Us; Shawn O’Shea assumes the position of global manager of the triathlon division and will manage both the Zoot brand and the Castelli brand in reference to triathlon only.

“We are thrilled to be able to joining a Group like Mvc and we are convinced that the great expertise of its management and the synergies that can be developed will offer new development opportunities in Zoot. Thanks to the MVC e-commerce platform we will also be able to expand our borders and reach new and interesting markets like Europe, Japan and China” – conclude Shawn O’Shea, current president of Zoot.

In the Zoot acquisition, Mvc was assisted by Mediobanca as financial advisor; by the Advant Nctm firm and the American firm Tarter Krinsky&Drogin for the legal aspects; by PwC for financial and tax aspects. Zoot, however, was assisted by Meriwether Group as financial advisor; by White Summers as legal advisor; by Mark Hayes CPA for financial and tax aspects.

