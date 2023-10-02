Trepang2developed by Trepang Studios and published by Team17, arrives today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, presenting itself with a pyrotechnic announcement trailer. Reviewed by our Gabriele Barducci, it is an experience that could involve many.

Furthermore, it is the spiritual successor to the fast-paced, over-the-top first-person shooters of the mid-2000s, and Trepang2 on console offers high-octane first-person shooter gameplay, as well as the classic sixty frames per second, with strong gameplay and a soundtrack designed for the most enterprising players.

