October 10, 2023

A reader of the newspaper l’Adige came across a man who he was riding his electric scooter on the road to Sopramonte, a fraction of the municipality of Trento. The reader reported the incident sending the image: “I sent it to you to make everyone understand the increasing failure to respect the rules in force by those who travel with this means of transport. Situations like today’s, with the person who was in the middle of the road a considerable speed for a scooter, can cause accidents.”

This is not an isolated case what happened yesterday morning, in Trento many, too many events – sometimes tragic – involve electric scooters.

Human behavior is extremely dangerous. In addition to circulating on a main extra-urban road, his scooter – according to what was declared – does not respect the maximum speed limit allowed by Italian law, not to mention the risk to which man is subjected first and foremost, but also all other road users.

In September, the new Highway Code bill was approved which provides for more stringent directives regarding scooters. At the moment however, this news it does not seem to worry certain individuals.

Source and image: Adige