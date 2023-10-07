On the night of Friday, October 6, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Oaxaca, with a slight earthquake in Mexico City and one of those who perceived it was the singer Natanael Cano.

According to the National Seismological Service (SSN), at first the preliminary magnitude forecast was 6.3, but later it was adjusted to 6.0. The epicenter was located 13 kilometers northwest of Matías Romero, in the state of Oaxaca.

Given this, users of social networks They shared the moment in which the earthquake occurred at Natanael Cano’s concert at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca.

Through platform X, formerly Twitter, user @BereniceDiazG shared the video showing how the concert was suddenly stopped.

In the recording, You can see the moment when Cano stops singing and is helped by staff.

Likewise, the interpreter’s fans began to demand this action, without realizing that he was shaking.

Finally, after stopping the show for several minutes, the concert continued as normal.

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions