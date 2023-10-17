Jesse Schuitemaker of the Natuurmonumenten Association is enthusiastic about the natural fields that border the area. “We ask landowners around the nature reserve to participate by creating these types of fields. And as you can see, it is teeming with insects.” The former dairy farmer has converted his land into natural fields and he is proud of what it looks like now. “I used to have pigs and cows, but if you don’t have a successor, then you have to do something, right? This is also very nice. Many other animals have returned.”