Treccani, Banca Ifis after the “red blood” of the 17.5 million lost in 2022

The roster of members of the prestigious Treccani Institute is expanding. He will be the one to make his entry into the capital Banca Ifis, controlled by Furstenberg family, joining the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Cdp, Banca d’Italia and the main banks – as well as foundations of banking origin – but also large companies such as Tim and Leonardo. According to what Radiocor understands, the entry will take place at the request of Banca Ifis itself through a reserved capital increase: once the process is completed he should be the president of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio, to represent the bank on the institution’s board of directors.



Already in 2022 the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo, Bff Bank and Digit’Ed took over the board of directors, training company chaired by Gianandrea De Bernardis (formerly Cerved-Teamsystem) which also became part of the Treccani Accademia management school.

This operation, well received by the Italian Encyclopedia Institute, aligns with other Ifis projects in the field of culture, from which, for example, the “Kaleidos” social impact lab was born for initiatives towards the community.

From a financial point of view, the Treccani group closed 2022 with revenues of 53 million, a sharp decline from 72 million the previous yearand an operating result with a loss of 25.7 million. The group’s net result was negative for 17.8 million while the 2021 financial year closed with a profit of 1.5 million.

