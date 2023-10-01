It is one of the largest cathedrals in Spain, with its bell tower reaching 92 meters high. The New Cathedral of Salamanca was built between 1513 and 1733., so it is more than 500 years old. However, on its façade you can find sculpture of an astronaut. Some say it is proof of the travels in the time. What is your story?

The New Cathedral of Salamanca was built next to the old one, because it was going to be demolished, although in the end both were preserved. Of late Gothic style, it was ordered by Ferdinand the Catholic, but it took more than two centuries to finish.

Salamanca and the Tormes River

Getty Images

Barely 20 years after completing the works, it was on the verge of collapsing. He earthquake of Lisbon in 1755 produced large cracks in the dome and stained glass windowswhich can be seen today.

The bell tower was badly damaged, and although several architects advised its demolition, they finally managed to shore it up.

An astronaut in the Salamanca Cathedral?

The main façade of the cathedral is beautifully decorated with all kinds of sacred allegories, natural motifs, and statues.

But in the Puerta de Ramos, to the north, there is one that attracts attention above the rest: the statue of an astronaut, perfectly defined:

You can clearly see the astronaut suit with its boots, gloves, helmet, and breathing tubes. It is impossible that anyone centuries ago would have imagined something like this, not even by chance. That’s why some say, jokingly, that It’s proof of time travel.

It reminds us of cases of paintings from centuries ago that show mobile phones, the modern hipster in a photo from 1941, or the first artificial satellite in a painting from the Renaissance.

The explanation, as you can imagine, is much simpler. On the occasion of the Ages of Man Exhibition, in 1992, it was decided to restore the doorwhich was very deteriorated.

As is tradition in this type of works, Master stonemason Miguel Romero incorporated a modern element into the restoration. He chose an astronaut.

In 2010, vandals broke his arm, so it had to be replaced. If you look at the opening photo of the news, you can clearly see his broken arm.

And we have already solved the mystery. The astronaut in the Salamanca cathedral was sculpted in 1992. No time travel!