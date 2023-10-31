Valerio Antonini, an established Roman entrepreneur, is the architect of the Sicilians’ success in Serie D (the only team with full points in the first five Italian categories) and, with the Sharks, of the record in the green group of A2 basketball

The sports revolution in Trapani started out of love. It is bringing results: nine victories in as many matches for the Granata in Group I of Serie D – the only team with full points in the top five Italian categories -, but also first place (shared with Cantù and Torino) for the Sharks in the group green of the A2 basketball series. Football and basketball, not a sports club in the strict sense, but two clubs with separate paths and common ambitions. “We want to win the championship immediately on both sides – explains president Valerio Antonini bluntly –, entering a professional dimension (the C in football and the top basketball series, ed.) is the first important step for be able to grow even more.”