The USB autoferrotranvieri have called a series of demonstrations in Milan, Rome, Venice, Naples, Perugia, Modena, Turin, Vicenza and Bari.

October 9, 2023

9 and 10 October of inconvenience for those traveling by public transport in Italy. The strike, we read in a note from the USB, a trade union association linked to the rail and tram drivers, “demands decent wages and working conditions; the elimination of contracts and subcontracts to private companies that offer poor quality services and underpaid work; the introduction of the crime of murder at work; the minimum wage by law is 10 euros an hour”

On the day of the strike, USB also called a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. For Tuesday 10Usb, Fast Confsal and Orsa have therefore proclaimed the category strike taxi drivers will fold their arms to protest against the methods of increasing the number of licenses contained in the Asset decree.

These are the opening times in the major cities:

Milan: from 00.01 to 05.29 – from 08.31 to 12.29 and from 15.31 to the end of service.

In Rome, the surface night service vehicles are on strike with midnight shifts for the entire shift; daytime service from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 to the end of service

In Naples the Anm vehicles are on strike from 5.30am to 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm (last available departure 30 minutes before); SIPPIC Funicular: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00

Cagliari: from 00.01 to 07.29 – from 09.31 to 12.44 – from 14.46 to 18.29 and from 20.31 to the end of service.

Venice: from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 12:00 to 15:00.

Vicenza: from 00:01 to 05:29 – from 08:30 to 11:59 and from 15:00 to the end of the service.

Trieste: from 02.01 to 05.59 – from 09.01 to 12.59 and from 16.01 to the end of service.

Gorizia: from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 11:59 and from 15:01 to the end of service.

Bologna and Ferrara: movement and ticket offices from 08.30 to 16.30 and from 19.30 until the end of service; school service from 09:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to the end of the service.

The catchment areas of Cosenza – Brescia – Genoa and Trentino Alto Adige are excluded from the strike due to the objective rarefaction imposed by current regulations which limit the exercise of the right to strike in essential public services.

Turin: urban – suburban service – metro and customer service centres, from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 11:59 and from 15:01 to the end of service; extra-urban service and sfmA railway service – Venaria-Airport-Ceres from 08:01 to 13:59 and from 15:01 to the end of service; sfm1-Rivarolo-Chieri railway service from 00:01 to 05:59; from 9.01am to 5.59pm and from 9.01pm to the end of the service.

Novara: Ferrovienord spa Milan branch and Iseo branch: train circulation from 00:01 to 05:59 – from 09:01 to 17:59 and from 21:01 to the end of service.