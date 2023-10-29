Filt towards gender equality in the transport sector

Transport bonus 2023 refinanced, here’s how to apply

These days all we do is talk about financial maneuverbetween pensions, revaluations, increases in small taxes and bonus. Among these there is also the one dedicated to transport. The Ministry has in fact made it known that the benefit will be refinanced: additional funds have been allocated 35 million euros to meet the numerous requests of citizens.

Ma when you can apply for the transport bonus? From November 1st 2023 you will be able to access the government platform to “book” the bonus. Starting at 8, via SPID or Electronic Identity Card, you can access the ministerial digital platform to request the bonus, at bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it. For this month, in addition to the funds not used in October – which will be available again during the click day in November – the another 35 million.

Let’s look specifically at i useful steps to request the transport bonus: connect to the bonustrasporti.lavoro website. gov. it; access the platform with SPID or CIE, indicate the beneficiary’s tax code and tick the box for the ISEE. To submit the application it is not necessary to present the ISEE but only to tick the box relating to the self-declaration. The transport bonus of 60 euros for students can be requested for oneself or for a tax-dependent minor child, while adults will have to provide for it independently.

