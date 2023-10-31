New click day for the transport bonus: 60 euros per month for the sections of the population with the lowest income

From tomorrow November 1st it will be possible to access the new one click day for the Transport Bonus. The click day of October 1st recorded record numbers, exhausting a budget of more than in a very short time 12 million of Euro. Given the situation, the Government has extended the bonus by allocating an amount equal to 35 million. Il Ministry of Labour addressed the measure to citizens with a income annual not exceeding 20 thousand euros gross per year; serves to pay with a maximum sum of 60 euro l’purchase of tickets e subscriptions In the transport.



Public transport services, both for trains and buses, concern local, regional and interregional means. The Bonus, nominative and non-transferable, can be requested until December 31, 2023. To make the application, for yourself or for minors, you will need to connect with SPID or CIE credentials, from 8 in the morning of November 1st, on online site of the Ministry of Labor (lavoro.gov.it). After entering the data correctly, simply send the application. The platform will remain active until resources are exhausted.

